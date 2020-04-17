'To Protect Our Caretakers': Producers Guild Of India And Others Launch 'Mission Suraksha'

The Indian film industry has come forward to lend a helping hand for the COVID-19 warriors who have been risking their lives to protect us from the deadly coronavirus infection. Earlier on Friday, an official statement was released by the Producers Guild of India, along with a non-profit citizen engagement program called Project Mumbai, and Filmmakers for Frontline Care declaring their initiative called Mission Suraksha for those who protect us, especially the women cops in Mumbai. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and shared the details of Mission Suraksha.

Have a look:

Read | Coronavirus shutdown: Producers Guild of India announce relief fund for daily wage workers

Producers Guild of India (GUILD), on March 17, announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement shared on Twitter, Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the GUILD, urged the members of the film fraternity to contribute to the fund to "minimize the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues".

Producers Guild of India, Indian Film & Television Producers Council, Federation of Western India Cine Employees come together to support the most impacted daily wage workers through direct bank transfers @iftpcM @fwice_mum #IndiaFightsCorona

Official Statement - pic.twitter.com/wQzi5TtKkw — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) April 2, 2020

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Producers Guild announces Relief Fund, Mahesh Bhatt & others react

The decision comes after many from the film industry, including filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, had raised concerns over the impact of the shutdown on the daily wage workers.

Read | Thankful to government for reducing GST on film tickets: Producers Guild

Various film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and GUILD has decided to put all productions on hold from March 19 to March 31 to help control the spread of the deadly virus.

Read | Netflix to contribute $1 million to Producers Guild of India Relief Fund

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.