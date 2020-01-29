Radikaa Sarathkumar Spilled The Beans On Why Mani Ratnam Chose Aishwarya Rai For His Next

Radikaa Sarathkumar is a highly celebrated actor in the South-Film Industry, who is currently seen hosting the television show Kodeeswari. She has worked with the celebrated actors in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Radikaa Sarathkumar is also a highly loved actor on Indian television, she has acted in several popular shows like Chitti, Annamalai. Recently during a promotional event for her upcoming movie, Vaanam Kottattum she made some hysterical revelations as to why Mani Ratnam chose Aishwarya Rai over her for his film Ponniyin Selvan.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play A Dual Role In Mani Ratnam's Next?

Image Credit: R.Sarathkumar Instagram

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam Finally Announces Next; Did These Actors Confirm Being Cast?

Why Mani Ratnam chose Aishwarya over Radikaa?

While interacting with the media at the album launch event of Radikaa Sarathkumar's much-awaited film Vaanam Kottattu, the actor shared some interesting facts about Mani Ratnam. Radikaa Sarathkumar and Mani Ratnam have a long-standing history with each other. The duo has done a couple of films together in the past and they share a great friendship in real-life.

Image Credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Also Read:CONFIRMED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Reunite With Mani Ratnam After Almost A Decade, Says She’s ‘overwhelmed’ To Work With Her ‘Guru’

In fact, Mani Ratnam has also co-written Vaanam Kottattum, In the movie, after a gap of two decades, Radikaa Sarathkumar and her husband R Sarathkumar will be seen together in the film. The actor told the media, that Mani Ratnam would love to cast her in all his movies. But because Aishwarya Rai is fitter than her, that's why he chose Aishwarya to play the protagonist in Ponniyin Selvan.

Radikaa Sarathkumar talked about the time when she questioned Mani for his choice and 'he said a few inches here and there'. Radikaa Sarathkumar said all these things in a funny manner and was seen laughing while sharing these details. The actor not only made the crowd laugh but also gave an example as the lovely camaraderie she shares with Mani Ratnam. She is a jovial person and loves to crack jokes in real-life.

Image Credit: R.Sarathkumar Instagram

Also Read: Looking Forward To Working With Mani Ratnam: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is based on a novel under the same title written by popular Tamil author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The shooting of the film commenced last year. Ponniyin Selvan has an interesting star-cast of Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.