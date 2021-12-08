Raghavendra Rathore Sets Up NFTs Including Personal Artworks; Proceeds To Go To Charity

Raghavendra Rathore is using his work for a noble cause. The fashion designer has become the first designer to convert his personal artworks into NFT through the use of blockchain technology for art.

Apart from that, he has also designed an NFT based on the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand, which will also be up for sale. A significant portion of profits from the venture will be utlised for the designer's non-for-profit organisation.

Raghavendra Rathore launches NFTs for a cause

The limited-edition NFTs will be a part of a collaboration with WazirX NFT Marketplace, Fashion Design Council of India and Lakme Fashion Week.

The proceeds from the initiative will be used to throw light on the various initiatives of the Raghavendra Rathore Foundation (RRF), which is a registered NGO. Apart from being the first designer to take his work into an NFT, he is also the first to use a digital-first approach for the fund-raising initiative.

The proceeds of the initiative will be used for the scholarship opportunities, mentorship programs and cultural experiences of the communities. The designer is dedicating the NFT to the Gurukul School of Design. Through this initiative, one would be able to acquire unique digital artworks, and digital collectibles like clothing, artworks, unique experiences and moments, captured or exchanged, to establish permanent ties.

“The importance of block-chain is something we all need to take in cognizance as sooner or later it will be an inclusive part of our life in the very near future. We need to design products and services that are inherent and imbibe this path breaking technology,” said Raghavendra Rathore.

Commenting on the drop, Vishakha Singh, Co-Founder & VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace said: “Designers, globally and in India, have started to understand how NFTs can be used to engage with the larger community. What makes this drop extra special is that the proceeds will be used for a notable cause. With each drop, our aim is always to introduce as many use cases as

possible."

Singh added, "India has a promising NFT market for creators and collectors and this partnership will turn out fruitful for both parties. We are proud to release these NFTs on our platform.”