Rajinikanth And Thala Ajith To Shoot In Hyderabad For Upcoming Films

The two most talked about celebrities of the Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth and Thala Ajith, not only have a massive fan following in their home state but have fans across the entire nation. According to reports, the two megastars might be seen together at a particular venue as they will be going for a shoot. However, the two would not be shooting for the same project or movie. Rajinikanth will be reportedly shooting for his 168th film, whereas Thala Ajith, on the other hand, will be shooting for Valimai.

Rajinikanth and Thala Ajith to shoot at Ramoji Film City Hyderabad

Rajinikanth, who is currently prepping up for the release of his upcoming movie Darbar, will start shooting for his 168th movie at the popular Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to reports, the film will be produced by Sun Pictures and will be directed by Siruthai Siva. The movie will be going on the floors soon. Rajinikanth's newly titled film Thalaivar 168 went on floors on December 11 with a customary pooja held in Chennai. The event had the presence of Meena and Khushbu, George Maryan, D Imman, Vetri, Viveka and Anu Vardhan.

On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be shooting for Valimai at the same venue as Rajinikanth. His upcoming action-thriller will be directed by H Vinoth. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie promises to have some spell-bound action sequences. Meanwhile, Thala Ajith also has previously collaborated with Boney Kapoor in Nerkonda Paarvai which is an official remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. Fans are eagerly waiting to see pictures of the two stars shooting at the same venue.

