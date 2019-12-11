Yami Gautam To Reportedly Share Screen With South Star Thala Ajith In Next Film

Yami Gautam was last seen on the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala. According to recent reports, she has been rumoured to be in talks with the makers of Thala Ajith Kumar’s Valimai. Here are all the known details about the news until now:

Yami Gautam to be paired opposite Thala Ajith Kumar in Valimai?

According to the reports made by Tamil media portals and outlets, Yami Gautam has been approached to star in Valimai, opposite Thala Ajith Kumar. The Bala actor has acted earlier in Tamil films like Gouravam, and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum. However, both the movies proved to be box-office bombs, and stamped her to be an unlucky actor.

While, Valimai’s producer, Boney Kapoor has made it official that the shoots for the film will begin from December 13. He also confirmed that Thala Ajith Kumar would be playing a cop in the movie. However, he has not made the list of actors associated with the project official yet. According to reports by leading Tamil portals, Vinoth of Theeram Adhigaaram Ondru fame will be directing Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja will bee composing music for Valimai, with Nirav Shah working as the leading cameraman. The reports also mention about Valimai team targeting Diwali 2020 for the release.

More about Thala Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a prominent face of the Tamil film industry. He started his career with the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar. Some of Thala Ajith’s notable works include Veeram, Vedalam, Billa, and Varalaaru. He was last seen on-screen with the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai. He will be next seen in Valimai.

Yami Gautam is a new-age actor who made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor. Some of her notable works include Kaabil, URI: The Surgical Strike, and Vicky Donor. Yami Gautam is currently enjoying the success of Bala at the box-office. Some of her upcoming movies include Ginny Weds Sunny and Agra Ka Daabra.

