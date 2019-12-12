Rajinikanth Birthday: 'Darbar' Movie's Filmmaker Shares A Special Poster

Darbar is a highly-anticipated Tamil film that is expected to hit theatres in the year 2020. The film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is also the writer of the film. The film will also feature South Indian actor Nayanthara as the leading lady in the film. Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar are allegedly playing the antagonists in the film.

The Thalaiva turned 69 on his birthday today. The makers of superstar's upcoming Tamil movie Darbar, today, took on their social media handle to share a special poster from his movie. They released the special poster to mark the superstar's 69th birthday. The poster features Rajinikanth walking gracefully with a fiery look on his face.

Filmmakers are busy with the wrap up of the post-production work of the movie. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. There were some rumours that the makers might release the much-anticipated trailer of the movie today on the occasion of superstar's birthday, but there was no confirmation by the actors or the makers on the same. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the makers to launch the much-awaited trailer of the movie.

Check out the poster here:

In the audio launch event of the movie Darbar, superstar Rajinikanth praised the filmmaker and also said that he has loved his previous work in films Ghajini and Kaththi. The actor said that they could not think about anyone except AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. He said that he loved his work in Ramana and Ghajini. He also expressed his desire to work with the director for a very long time. He also said that when Kabali and Kaali were being made the director showed interest in a police officer story.

Also, the Thailaiva requested his fans to not do anything grand for his birthday. The actor, in an interview, said that he does not celebrate his birthday with fanfare. He also requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday in a grand way but to help the ones that are in need.

