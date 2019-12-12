Rajinikanth's Birthday: A Look At Five Super Hit Songs Featuring Thalaiva

Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors of South India. The actor has worked in a number of films that were received well by the audience. The actor turns 69 years old on December 12, 2019. Here is a look at five songs featuring Rajinikanth that were a super hit amongst the audience.

Best songs featuring superstar Rajinikanth

1. Akkarai Seemai Azhaginile

Akkarai Seemai Azhaginile is a song from the 1978 film, Priya. This song features actor Rajinikanth and Sridevi. The super-hit song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It was sung by KJ Yesudas. The song, as well as the film, were well-received by the audience. Have a look at the song here.

2. Kaatril Enthan Geetham

Kaatril Enthan Geetham was a song from the 1980 Tamil film, Johnny. The song was by the legendary singers Illyaraja and S Janaki. The song features superstar Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the rain. The song was a super hit amongst the masses. Have a look at the video here.

3. En Vaanilay

En Vaanilay was a song from the Tamil film, Johnny. The music of the song was given by Ilaiyaraaja. The film features actors like Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Deepa Unnimary, and Kanchana in pivotal roles. The song is loved by the audience even today. Have a look at the video here.

4. Adi Aadu Poongodiye

Adi Aadu Poongodiye was a song from the 1980 film, Kaali. The song was sung by Vasudevan. It features actors like Rajinikanth, Supriya, and Seema. The music was given by Ilaiyaraja. Have a look at the music video here.

5. En Uyir Neethane

En Uyir Neethane was a song from the Tamil film, Priya. The song was composed by Ilayaraja while it was sung by Yesudas and Jency Anthony. The song features actors Rajinikanth and Sridevi. Have a look at the video of the song here.

