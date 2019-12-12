Rajinikanth Birthday: Here's How Kamal Haasan Wished His 'close Friend' On 69th B'day

Rajinikanth is one of the most well-known actors in the South Indian film industry. He is worshipped for his acting skills and has received many awards. He is the recipient of both Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He was also named by Forbes India as the most influential Indian of the year 2010. On the occasion of his birthday, actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and penned a touching message for his 'close friend'. "On this day, I would like to wish him many more years of good health and success", read an excerpt.

Kamal Haasan's touching message

Megastar Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday today, December 12. The actor-politician has a career of more than 30 years in the industry. The internet is flooding with messages and wishes on his special day. What also stormed the internet was his daughters’ Aishwaryaa and Soundarya’s adorable birthday post for him.

Legendary star Rajinikanth’s birthday began on a memorable note as his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya posted soul-stirring birthday greetings for their father on Instagram. While Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya has shared an album of her special memories with father, Aishwarya on the other hand, shared a picture that features her walking behind her father. Making a promise to her Appa, she captioned the photograph

Rajinikanth has time and again spoken about the bond he shares with his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya in his interviews. Rajinikanth is not an active member of social media but his daughters share many posts on their Instagram handles that feature him. Have a look at some of their adorable posts together.

