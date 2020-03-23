Rajinikanth Reveals Reason Why Twitter Took Down His Video Supporting Janta Curfew

A day before Janta Curfew, actor Rajinikanth in a series of tweets lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative and requested people to take part in it. However, in a video, he also issued a statement regarding Covid-19. However, for reasons unquoted Twitter seemingly took down Rajinikanth's video tweet, citing that it violated the social media portal's guidelines.

Rajinikanth gives reason

And, now in a statement, the actor dished out the reason why the video was removed, “I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home for 14 hours on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason,” he said.

The actor said that the government’s instructions should be followed until the spread of COVID-19 is brought under control. “We must follow self-isolation as long as recommended by the government and concentrate on defeating the disease. I thank those who understood the underlying message of my video and supported me,” Rajinikanth added.

In a video message issued by the actor he also hailed the doctors, nurses and medical workers for their selfless service and urged families to participate in nationwide appreciation for their efforts at 5 PM on Sunday.

This came after PM Modi's call for a Janta Curfew in his Thursday address when he said, “With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew," PM Modi had said in his assuring address on Thursday.

