Rajinikanth To Star In ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, Fans Await 'power-packed Episode'

Earlier this month, that is March 2020, Rajinikanth's picture with Bear Grylls was shared online took the Internet by storm. After the current Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth has joined hands with Bear Grylls to experience survival in the jungle. Recently, the channel, Discovery Plus, released a small promo-video and announced the premiere date of the episode featuring Rajinikanth in the show Into the wild with Bear Grylls.

Writing a brief caption giving the information to catch the show, the caption shared by the makers read, 'Set Your Alarms! / For Monday morning at 6 am as Thalaivar will be on your phone screens with his first TV debut and you can be amongst the first to watch the superstar first on the #DiscoveryPlus app./ Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Superstar Rajinikanth premieres first on the Discovery Plus app on 23 March, 6 AM onwards.

Fans of Rajinikanth can't wait to see their favourite star featuring in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. In the comments section, expressing their excitement fans are pouring their love and excitement. In one of the posts, a fan wrote, 'Record hone wala hai TRP ka 😌🎬' (they will set a new TRP record)'. On the other side, another user wrote, 'I am worried about wild animals'. expecting a power-pack episode, a follower commented that, 'Now show your power rajni'.

Where to watch?

The episode will be premiered across 12 Discovery Channel. The premiere telecasting on Discovery and Discovery HD will be available in 8 different Indian languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. The episode will air on March 23, 2020, on the app at 6 AM. Meanwhile, the episode will be telecasted on television at 8 PM on the same day.

Other details of the special episode

The Rajinikanth special episode has been shot in Bandipur National Park. Reportedly, the Thalaiva actor will be seen performing stunts. He will also be seen discussing intimate details about his personal life and issues close to his heart such as water conservation.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

