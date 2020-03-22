Rajinikanth's 'Janta Curfew' Video Allegedly Violates Guidelines, Twitter Takes It Down

With the entire nation gearing up to observe Janta Curfew on March 22 as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Rajinikanth applauded the PM Modi's idea and requested people to take part in it. He took to Twitter to share a video and a statement regarding his stance on the curfew and Covid-19. However, for reasons unquoted Twitter has seemingly taken down Rajinikanth's video tweet, citing that it violated the social media portal's guidelines.

Twitter takes down Rajinikanth's 'Janta Curfew' video

In a video message, Rajinikanth said that India is in the second stage of the pandemic at the moment and it was crucial to avoid reaching stage three. The veteran also gave the example of the situation in Italy worsening despite a similar initiative taken by their government, due to the lack of co-operation by the citizens. The 2.0 star urged everyone to co-operate in the initiative by strictly staying indoors and practising social distancing.

He also hailed the doctors, nurses and medical workers for their selfless service and urged families to participate in nationwide appreciation for their efforts at 5 PM on Sunday.

“With the Janata Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew," PM Modi had said in his assuring address on Thursday.

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported 335 confirmed cases and four deaths.

