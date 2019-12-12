Rajinikanth, Salman Khan And Sridevi's Iconic Throwback Picture That You Cannot Miss

Superstar Rajinikanth, fondly called Thalaiva by his fans, has turned 69 today. The actor has predominantly worked in Bollywood, Kollywood and Kannada films and has acted in more than 160 films in a career spanning of more than 40 years. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming flick Darbar that is slated to release in 2020. On his special day, here is an iconic throwback picture of Rajinikanth, with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan and late legendary actor Sridevi. The photograph was shared by renowned director Ram Gopal Verma on his Twitter handle in February.

Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Sridevi’s throwback picture

Rajinikanth and Sridevi have shared the screen space earlier in films like Chaalbaaz, Dharma Yuddham, Bhagwan Dada, Farishtay and many more. Salman Khan had also shared the Hindi motion poster of Rajnikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar on his social media handle. The multilingual film that will reportedly release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi will see Rajinikanth as an IPS officer. Earlier this year, director Ram Gopal Verma took to his Twitter to share an iconic throwback photograph of Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Sridevi. He captioned the picture saying "Wowwww". The photo created a storm on the internet. Have a look at what fans have shared about the three legendary stars in one frame.

Also Read | Rajnikanth at IFFI: Amitabh Bachchan biggest inspiration

Also Read | Fans shower Rajinikanth with #HappyBirthdaySuperstar wishes on his 69th birthday

On December 11, Rajinikanth kick-started with his new project titled Thalaivar 168 with a customary pooja held in Chennai, and the event witnessed the presence Meena and Khushbu, George Maryan, D Imman, Vetri, lyricist, Anu Vardhan. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has joined hands with Viswasam director Siruthai Siva for his 168th film. Touted to be a rural entertainer, the film is produced on a huge scale by Sun Pictures, who bankrolled Vijay's Sarkar.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's birthday: Mahesh Babu, A.R. Murugadoss and others wish the Thalaiva

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Awards Won By The Actor That Are Testimony To His Popularity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.