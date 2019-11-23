Rajnikanth At IFFI: Amitabh Bachchan Biggest Inspiration

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was hosted this year in Goa. The guest list had some big names from the Indian film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, and many more. During the inaugural ceremony of IFFI 2019, Amitabh Bachchan was felicitated along with Rajinikanth.

Big B’s advice for Thalaiva

Also Read: IFFI 2019: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of The Festival

Rajinikanth had been awarded the Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI for his contribution to cinema. While sharing the stage with Amitabh Bachchan, the South Indian superstar spoke about his equation with him and also the piece of advice he was given earlier in life by the latter. Amitabh's advice was that one should remain busy even after they are 40 years old. One should do what they want and not be bothered by what others say. He then went on to say that Amitabh Bachchan is his biggest inspiration and also a good friend. Both of them are reportedly in touch with each other. Adding to this, Rajnikanth, also known as "Thalaiva," said that he does not take acting as a burden. He has reportedly finished shooting Darbar and will soon begin shooting for his next film.

Also Read: IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth Honoured With Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award In Presence Of Bigwigs

Also Read: IFFI 2019 Attendees Include Some Of The Most Popular Bollywood Celebs; See Photos Here

Amitabh Bachchan, in turn, also praised Rajinikanth at IFFI 2019 saying he considered him a part of his family, and they keep advising each other though they may not be compelled to follow it every time. He also added that even though Rajinikanth is rich, he is very humble and has an inspiring personality. Amitabh Bachchan on Superstar Rajnikant said,

''He is like family to me. The two of us are very good friends, and sometimes I give him advice, and vice-versa, however, this is not true that we listen to each other's advice but we are there for each other. He then went on to add, "It is incredible that we have him here amongst all of us. Such a humble human being came from such humble beginnings.

Also Read: IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Rajinikanth As Both Win Big At The Milestone Event

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan At The IIFI 2019 Event: 'Coming To Goa Has Always Been Like Coming Home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.