Rajinikanth's Birthday: Awards Won By The Actor That Are Testimony To His Popularity

South superstar Rajinikanth will celebrate his 69th birthday on December 12, 2019. He is undoubtedly considered one of the gems that the south Indian film industry has ever produced. Be it Shiva or Chitti, the actor has created such a powerful persona that always manages to charm the audience and fans on the silver screen. He has worked in more than two-hundred films in different south and Hindi languages. Here are a few awards and accolades that are the testimony to his popularity.

Awards and Accolades

The 69-year-old actor has received many state and national level awards for his contribution to the field of art and literature. He started his acting career with 1975's Apoorva Raagangal. After his hard work for years, he bagged his first state award titled Kalaimamani by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Later in 1989, he was honoured with the Tamil Nadu State Film Honorary Award, an award for the personality who helped in developing Tamil cinema. Reportedly, the year 2000 became one of the eventful years of his life as he received Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian awards of India.

Government of Maharashtra honoured him with Raj Kapoor Award in 2007. The Kaali actor bagged the Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year in 2014. Reportedly, he received Padma Vibhushan and NTR National award in 2016. According to the reports, though the critics were initially honouring Kamal Hassan with the Icon of Golden Jubilee of International Film Festival of India, the award added in the kitty of the Chalbaaz actor. Apart from the National Awards, he was nominated and won various awards in the category of Best Hero, Villain, and Writer, among others. Reportedly, he has also earned the title of Indian Entertainer Of The Year in 2007 and Entertainer Of The Decade in 2011.

Upcoming projects of Rajinikanth

The Robot actor was last seen in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta, released on January 10, 2019. Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹138 crores at the box-office on its first weekend. He will soon share screen space with Nayanthara in A. R. Murgadoss' action-crime titled Darbar. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

