Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' To Be Edited,makers To Remove Scenes With References To VK Sasikala

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar released in theaters on January 9 ahead of the festival of Pongal and has received a staggering response from his fans and audiences from all over the world. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by Ghajini fame A.R Murugadoss, the film features Rajinikanth along with actor Nayanthara in a cop thriller drama. However, an issue has been raised over a scene in the film where an indirect reference has been made to incarcerated VK Sasikala, a close aide of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha.

In one of the scenes of Darbar, in which Rajinikanth can be seen essaying the role of a cop, an indirect reference to Sasikala enjoying VVIP life inside the prison has been made. According to reports, Sasikala's lawyers had asked Lyca Productions and makers of Darbar to either remove the said scene or add a disclaimer regarding the scene. In response to this, Lyca Productions have stated that the makers of the film did not mean to cause any offense with the reference to jail and inmates and that are willing to remove the controversial part from the film. They added that the scene had been included purely for entertainment and not to 'hurt' some people.

Sasikala - a high-profile prisoner

VK Sasikala, a close aide of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, has been serving a 4-year jail sentence since 2017 after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case. In July 2017, a report by the Deputy Inspector General Prisons, D Roopa regarding irregularities in Bengaluru Central jail had taken the country by storm. The revelations about VK Sasikala being given VVIP treatment inside the jail had made national headlines as they brought to surface several Class-A privileges that the politician allegedly enjoys despite being reprimanded to custody for a high profile corruption case.

