Rajinikanth Starrer 'Darbar' Earns Over $400k At Premier Shows In US

Rajinikanth is not only popular in India but is also a massive superstar worldwide. having a global fan following, the Tamil superstar's films are often released all across the world and his latest film, Darbar, is no exception. Fans of Rajinikanth are ecstatic as Darbar released on January 9, 2020, and is now featuring in theatres across the globe. The Rajinikanth-starrer is currently running in 160 theatres all over the United States. Darbar has not only been well received by fans and critics alike but it has also become a massive box office sensation and has now crossed a whopping $400k in the USA on day one alone.

Darbar dominates box office in US

Rajinikanth's cop drama, Darbar, will soon be facing some fierce competition from Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, it seems like the film has nothing to worry about, as it has already set a record by earning a massive $400k in the USA during its premiere itself. Furthermore, Darbar is expected to cross ₹13 crores on day one in Tamil Nadu itself. Undoubtedly, Darbar is set to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

#Darbar Another #SuperStar @rajinikanth film to do a half million premiere! Hourly grosses at $416K from 160 locations now, by the time all screens report it will be over $500K. #Thalaivar remains unbeatable when it comes to #USA Tamil Box Office!! — Shekh Ibrahim (@03Shekh) January 9, 2020

The movie is now featuring in over seven thousand theatres worldwide, making it a certainty that Darbar will be one of Rajinikanth's most lucrative works. While there is no doubt that it will be a massive success, it yet remains to be seen how much the movie will earn by the end of its run in theatres. The movie is already a massive sensation in the south, with people flooding theatres to watch Rajinikanth's latest project. The first show of Darbar was held in Chennai at 4 am, and reports state that even at that time, there was an extremely long line of people waiting to get their tickets for the film.

