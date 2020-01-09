The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rajinikanth Starrer 'Darbar' Earns Over $400k At Premier Shows In US

Others

Rajinikanth's film Darbar finally hit theatres today on February 9, 2020. According to reports, the film has already earned a whopping USD 400k in the USA.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is not only popular in India but is also a massive superstar worldwide. having a global fan following, the Tamil superstar's films are often released all across the world and his latest film, Darbar, is no exception. Fans of Rajinikanth are ecstatic as Darbar released on January 9, 2020, and is now featuring in theatres across the globe. The Rajinikanth-starrer is currently running in 160 theatres all over the United States. Darbar has not only been well received by fans and critics alike but it has also become a massive box office sensation and has now crossed a whopping $400k in the USA on day one alone. 

Darbar dominates box office in US

Also Read | A Rajinikanth movie was turned down by Prithviraj Sukumaran for THIS reason

Rajinikanth's cop drama, Darbar, will soon be facing some fierce competition from Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, it seems like the film has nothing to worry about, as it has already set a record by earning a massive $400k in the USA during its premiere itself. Furthermore, Darbar is expected to cross ₹13 crores on day one in Tamil Nadu itself. Undoubtedly, Darbar is set to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. 

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' receives rave reviews from celebrities

Also Read | WATCH: Rajinikanth’s 'Darbar' celebrated with fanfare in Mumbai

The movie is now featuring in over seven thousand theatres worldwide, making it a certainty that Darbar will be one of Rajinikanth's most lucrative works. While there is no doubt that it will be a massive success, it yet remains to be seen how much the movie will earn by the end of its run in theatres. The movie is already a massive sensation in the south, with people flooding theatres to watch Rajinikanth's latest project. The first show of Darbar was held in Chennai at 4 am, and reports state that even at that time, there was an extremely long line of people waiting to get their tickets for the film. 

Also Read | 'Darbar' creates Rajinikanth frenzy with prayers & celebrations; Soundarya joins in

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
CONG SENS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL