Trouble For Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'? Finance Company Seeks Stay For The Release Of The Film

Rajinikanth's Darbar is scheduled to release on January 9, 2020. The film is produced by Lyca films and directed by A.R Muragadoss, and also stars actor Nayantara.

A Malaysia-based company named DYM Creations has approached Madras High Court on Monday seeking a stay on the release of the film. The production house, Lyca Productions, had reportedly borrowed a sum of ₹12 crore from DYM creations for covering the production cost of Rajinikanth's earlier film 2.0. The total outstanding amount after a rate of interest of 30% now comes to ₹23 crore and 70 lakh. DYM Creations has claimed in their petition to the court that since the amount has been pending for a long time, the release of the film should be stopped until Lyca Films has paid their debt.

The film is all set to release on January 9, 2020, ahead of the festival of Pongal. The festive season release has been chosen to target the large scale audience, keeping the long term holiday in the account. The court has asked Lyca Films to respond by 2nd of January, 2020.

