Ram Charan Turns 38: NTR Jr, Chiranjeevi Pen Emotional Notes For The Game Changer Star

Ram Charan turned 38 today. The actor recently rang in the occasion with pre-birthday celebrations on the sets of his next film, RC 15, hosted by the cast and crew. Team RC 15, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, revealed the official title. RC 15 has been christened, Game Changer.

NTR Jr wishes his 'brother'

One of the first to publicly wish Ram Charan, as he turns 38 today, is NTR Jr. In his short but sweet birthday wish, NTR Jr lovingly called Ram Charan his brother. This camaraderie between the two has been evident through their promotional outings together for the Oscar-winning RRR. The warm equation they share was also amply evident in all their joint international appearances for the various awards ceremonies RRR scored nominations for. NTR Jr's tweet read, "Happy Birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan Have a blast !!".

Happy Birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Have a blast !! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2023

Chiranjeevi showers love on son Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi's birthday wish for son Ram Charan expressed how proud he felt as a father. This was also evident when Chiranjeevi, on the day RRR made history by winning an Oscar, posted a long video appreciating everybody's contributions to the film. Chiranjeevi posted a picture of him lovingly planting a kiss on Ram Charan's cheek as the latter embraces his father. The tweet read, "Proud of you, Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan Happy Birthday!!".

Celebs wish Ram Charan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam co-star, also wished the actor. She wrote, "An extraordinary journey and you're just getting started Always kind, always respectful... you are a class of your own @alwaysramcharan Happy birthday".

Kiara Advani, his RC 15 co-star, along with the title reveal for their film, penned a lovely note for Ram Charan which read, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way".

Pooja Hegde also took to her Instagram to share a picture of the two from their song Jigelu Rani. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Chititbabu! @alwaysramcharan... hope your having the best day ever filled with love, laughter and LOUD music From, Jigelu Rani".

Ram Charan will next be seen in RC 15, now titled Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani and directed by Shankar Shanmugam.