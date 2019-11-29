Ram Gopal Varma’s Kamma Raajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu’s Release Halted

Ram Gopal Varma has been controversy’s favourite child since the start due to various reasons. The Nishabd director is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Kamma Raajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu. The promotional videos of the film have sparked a conversation within the Telugu speaking community for the similarities that the film has shown about the politics in the region.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Drops Teaser For Enter The Girl Dragon, Leaves Fans Impressed

Why has the Telangana High Court has ordered a stay on Kamma Raajyam lo Kadapa Redlu?

Kamma Raajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu has been in the news ever since the project was announced by its makers. The film was scheduled to release today i.e on November 29, 2019. Many political people even filed petitions in the Telangana High Court against it.

Praja Shanti Party founder KA Paul has said that Varma has portrayed him as a comical character in the film. In another petition, a businessman approached the court and has asked the Central Board of Film Certification to not issue the certificate needed to release the film. Amidst the backlash, the director of Kamma Raajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu, Ram Gopal Varma announced that the title of the film will be changed to Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Drops The Second Trailer Of Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu

In a letter to the officials, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the advisor of the Telangana government has said that the name of the film makes it sound like "confrontation of two castes". She also said in the same letter that “two trailers of the said film were released earlier to build up the tempo and the teasers have raised much commotion”. Hence, after considering these points the Telangana High Court has ordered a stay on the release of the film. A copy of Sajjala’s letter has also been sent to the Censor Board to look into the matter and act accordingly.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma: Here Are Four Of His Best Films

Ram Gopal Varma’s previous film, Lakshmi's NTR had also created a huge spark amongst the audience. The film was reportedly based on politician N. T. Rama Rao’s last days. Due to political conflicts, many restrictions and cases were filed to stop the release of this film too. However, the HC said that every individual has their right to express their feelings. The film released in March 2019.

ALSO READ | Bollywood: A Look At What Inspired The Director Ram Gopal Varma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.