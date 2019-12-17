'Ram': Mohanlal Reunites With Drishyam Director, To Work With Trisha For The First Time

If Drishyam is considered as one of the best thrillers in Indian cinema, two names played a major role in it, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph. The actor-director duo will seek to replicate the success of the movie, as they joined hands once again for Ram. The superstar will also work with Trisha for the first time as the cast and crew launched the movie on Monday.

Mohanlal unveiled the title poster of Ram on Twitter. The black-and-white poster features the actor with a beard and intense gaze. The text on it read ‘Mohanlal in and as RAM’ and ‘he has no boundaries.’ It was also revealed that the movie will hit the screens on Onam 2020. The team made an auspicious start to the event as they lit the lamp at the Pooja event that was held in Kochi.

Here’s are the posts

Unveiling the Title of my Upcoming movie #RAM !! Directed by Jeethu Joseph !! Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films pic.twitter.com/hHaERQmbQ5 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 16, 2019

Jeethu Joseph is currently in the news for The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. The movie, however, did not do well at the box office. However, Drishyam had turned out to be a massive hit for him. It got remakes in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada with Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan and V Ravichandran stepping into the shoes of Mohanlal. Meanwhile, Mohanlal delivered the biggest hit of his career with Lucifer, that went on to reportedly enter the Rs 200-crore club. Apart from Drishyam, Jeetu Joseph had also launched Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal in Aadhi. Trisha, meanwhile, featured opposite Rajinikanth in Petta earlier this year.

