Rana Daggubati Says 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Is An Incredible Film

Rana Daggubati is currently awaiting the release of his next, Aranya, which is set to hit the theatres on April 2, 2020. The film will simultaneously release in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and in Tamil as Kaadan. The film's female leads across all the three titles are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana's parallel lead in the Hindi version, Vishnu Vishal plays the character in the Tamil and Telugu version.

Rana Daggubati says Aranya is an incredible film

Recently, in a conversation with a news agency, the actor was asked about the film and his role in it. Without revealing many details, the Bahubali actor said that it is an incredible film and an equally incredible role. Produced by Eros International, the film's VFX has been done by Prana Studios who have worked on films like Life of Pi, Thor, and Detective Bymokesh Bakshi.

Meet Unni, the star of the film

The elephant in the film is a friendly elephant called Unni. In a recent Behind-the-scenes video shared by Rana Daggubati on his social media, it is revealed the Unni is the most looked-after individual on the sets of Aranya. The director also revealed that he has previously worked with the same elephant for another film.

For the unversed, Haathi Mere Saathi explores the relationship between a mahout and his elephant. It is based on the unfortunate event of human encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. It traces the story of a man who lives most of his life in the jungle with the sole purpose of protecting the animals. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual film was shot in two different countries, India and Thailand. It was shot in four forest locales in Kerala, Mahabaleshwar, and Mumbai and took 250 days to complete the shoot.

