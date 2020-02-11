Jwala Gutta Gushes Over Beau Vishnu Vishal's Look In Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Aranya'

After getting synonymous with his character Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise, Rana Daggubati was seen in some films down South and cameos in Hindi films. And the actor seemed to hint at this phase when he announced that he was back with a release ‘nationally after 3 years’ in a trilingual film based on elephants and forests. The movie also features another important character, being played by Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions, and essayed by Pulkit Samrat in the Hindi version.

The first look of all the three actors were shared on Twitter recently. While fans raved about Rana’s look and even stars like his Baahubali co-star Tamannaah Bhatia lauded him, Vishnu Vishal was not far from the adulation either. However, his biggest cheerleader was his rumoured girlfriend Jwala Gutta.

The tennis star was the happiest with his beau’s look as Singa and also the fact that the Tamil ventures into Telugu cinema with this one. She exulted that she was ‘super excited’ for the Telugu audiences to also see his talent as the Tamil audiences have over the years.

Tamil audience has already experienced your talent...can’t wait for mana telugu prekshulu to see you...super excited for this one!! 😬😬 #welcometotollywood 😁❤️

After months of speculation, Jwala and Vishnu, had hinted at making their relationship official with loved up posts on New Year.

Meanwhile, the movie is titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. Directed by Prabhu Soloman, it hits the theatres on April 2, 2020.

