'Haathi Mere Saathi' Teaser Out; Rana Daggubati Starrer Wildlife Film Gets Netizens' Nod

Bollywood News

'Haathi Mere Saathi' teaser was recently released. The film stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Check out the teaser and read to know what fans say about it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Haathi Mere Saathi Teaser

Haathi Mere Saathi stars Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. The conflict arises when a corporate giant threatens to destroy the jungle and the eco-system of elephants, a son of the soil rises to protect his home. The teaser of the film was recently dropped. Check out what fans say about it.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Gets A New Release Date

'Haathi Mere Saathi' teaser reactions

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Carries A Mahout Look In 'Haathi Mere Saathi' New Poster

Also Read | Jwala Gutta Gushes Over Beau Vishnu Vishal's Look In Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Aranya'

Haathi Mere Saathi teaser

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Give Befitting Reply To Troll Who Questioned Him

Directed by Prabu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is a multilingual film and the title is Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The movie is simultaneously shot in all three languages with different cast across languages, apart from Rana Daggubati who plays the lead in all. Earlier it was supposed to release in 2017 but was pushed ahead. Haathi Mere Saathi is now scheduled to release on April 7, 2020.

 

 

