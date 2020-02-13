'Haathi Mere Saathi' Teaser Out; Rana Daggubati Starrer Wildlife Film Gets Netizens' Nod

Haathi Mere Saathi stars Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. The conflict arises when a corporate giant threatens to destroy the jungle and the eco-system of elephants, a son of the soil rises to protect his home. The teaser of the film was recently dropped. Check out what fans say about it.

'Haathi Mere Saathi' teaser reactions

OMG!! Teaser is just supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!! Like it's so sublime and intriguing😍 I can't wait to watch this film on screen❤️And also what a transformation man❤️❤️ It's everything I waited and expected for✨❤️@RanaDaggubati #HaathiMereSaathihttps://t.co/gQzG3gUa8K — Sreeya Eeranki (@SreeyaEeranki) February 12, 2020

Do not miss this. A very different attempt of love and compassion..for the ones we dont give a second thought. A #PrabhuSolomon movie. @RanaDaggubati@TheVishnuVishal together to create magic. @ErosNow Good luck to the team.#KAADANhttps://t.co/8tTufNzZwV — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) February 12, 2020

That was Beyond expectations!!! 😍😍Thank u so much for this visual treat. 🤗🤗 Definitely this film will break all the box office records🔥🔥Wish the entire team best of luck — HRIDYA M.D. (@hridyamd) February 12, 2020

Soo exciting teaser of #HaathiMereSaathi !❤❤ What a grand set, gorgeous photography and @RanaDaggubati ,no words to describe you!👏👏💞💞 You aren't Bandev, you are actually MANDEV, the king of our minds!!!! You are too too good Superhero!!! Love you zillion times!!!💞💞💖💖 https://t.co/VybIDddog6 — Anindita Biswas (@AninditaBiswas6) February 12, 2020

Haathi Mere Saathi teaser

Directed by Prabu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is a multilingual film and the title is Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The movie is simultaneously shot in all three languages with different cast across languages, apart from Rana Daggubati who plays the lead in all. Earlier it was supposed to release in 2017 but was pushed ahead. Haathi Mere Saathi is now scheduled to release on April 7, 2020.

