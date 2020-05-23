Rana Daggubati's Engagement & Other Wedding Functions In The Time Of Pandemic

Many celebrities got married amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. These celebrities surely didn’t let the lockdown stand in the way of marriage and often continued with the celebrations while incorporating social distancing regulations as part of the ceremony. And some (like Ashutosh Kaushik) even married on their rooftops. Take a look at the weddings and pre-wedding celebrations that took place amidst the COVID-19 lockdown below.

Rana Daggubati's engagement

Rana had shared on social media that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj earlier this month. She said yes and now, it seems like the couple has received the blessings of their family members and finalised the engagement with a full-fledged ceremony. With some lockdown curbs still in place, the ceremony was possibly held under closed quarters. From the photos that were shared on social media, it looks like it was a traditional ceremony as the two are dressed in traditional clothes. Rana Daggubati and his fiancée are yet to announce their wedding date.

Dil Raju’s wedding

Pictures from ace producer #DilRaju's marriage. He tied the knot yesterday night in a highly private ceremony held at a temple in #Nizamabad..!!! pic.twitter.com/dmR6Yf8SaE — Maduri Madhu (@madurimadhu1) May 11, 2020

In 2017, Dil Raju's first wife Anitha passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The producer has been single for over three years now until he decided to get married once again. The Vakeel Saab producer tied the knot on May 10 at Sri Venkateswara temple in Nizamabad, Telangana as per tradition.

Nikhil Siddharth's wedding

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha married the love of his life, Dr Pallavi Sharma, in Hyderabad on May 14 amid the nationwide lockdown. Various pictures and videos from the wedding went viral on social media. The actor shared on his Instagram some glimpses from the marriage ceremony. Interestingly, a banner at the wedding venue read, "Pallavi & Nikhil. Masks here, sanitisers there, love everywhere. The close-knitted wedding ceremony was attended by only close family members and friends.

Ashutosh Kaushik's wedding

Reality TV star Ashutosh Kaushik got married to his fiancee Arpita on April 26 amid the lockdown. The couple got married in a traditional wedding ceremony. Ashutosh's wedding date was set for April 26 with Arpita who comes from Aligarh. Due to the lockdown, they opted for a simple wedding on the rooftop of Ashutosh's residence in Noida Sector 100. They surely didn't back off and tied the knot.

