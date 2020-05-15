Dil Raju To Take Over Keerthy Suresh And Nagesh Kukunoor's Film 'Good Luck Sakhi'

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Good Luck Sakhi is a highly anticipated film for all the sports fans. The film is a sports romantic comedy which is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Reportedly, the critically acclaimed director Nagesh Kukunoor has already shot some parts of Good Luck Sakhi.

Also Read: From Dil Raju's Wedding To Illegal Screening Of 'KGF', Here Are Today's Top Stories

Also Read: Who Is Dil Raju's Wife Tejaswini? Here's All We Know About Her

Recently, a report from a media publication suggests that the film is to be taken over by top-notch Tollywood producer Dil Raju. According to media reports, the producer has joined the film as a presenter and is now all set to rescue the film.

Reportedly, the producers Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra had reserved ₹12 to 15 Crores for it. But the reports suggest that not even half of the shoot was over when the two had already spent half the budget. At this point, the makers of the film had to request Dil Raju to step in and take over the project.

Reportedly, producer Dil Raju who recently got married to Tejaswini loved the portions of the film that were shot so far and happily decided to join. Good Luck Sakhi cast features Rangasthalam star Jagapathi Babu, Arjun Reddy actor Rahul Ramakrishna. The film also stars the Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead role as a 10-metre rifle shooter. Actor Jagapathi will reportedly play the role of her coach. Good Luck Sakhi also stars Aadhi Pinisetty who is reportedly playing the role of a stage actor in the film.

Good Luck Sakhi is director Nagesh Kukunoor's first Telugu project. Reportedly, the director watched Mahanati which was the only Telugu film that he watched before casting Keerthy Suresh. In an interview with a media publication, Nagesh Kukunoor said that it was magical to get Keerthy Suresh on board for his film. He also added that she is one of the most graceful and humble actors that he has worked with.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film. Chirantan Das and Sreekar Prasad will be handling cinematography and editing of Good Luck Sakhi. The first look of the film was released in October last year. Chirantan Das and Sreekar Prasad are handling cinematography and editing, respectively.

Here is the first look of Good Luck Sakhi

On her birthday today, Keerthy Suresh's look poster from Nagesh Kukunoor's #Telugu film [not titled yet], a sports-romedy... Costars Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu... First look will be unveiled on #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/B9NWvCdlrC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 17, 2019

Also Read: Dil Raju's Work As An Experimental Tollywood Producer Has Earned Him THIS Net Worth

Also Read: Tollywood Film Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot For The Second Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.