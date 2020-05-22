Remember When 'Baahubali 2' Star Rana Daggubati Revealed That He Is Blind In One Eye?

Rana Daggubati is one of the most renowned Telugu actors thanks to the internationally acclaimed film series, Baahubali. However, Rana Daggubati's career was not without its downs. In fact, a few years ago, during a TV interview, Rana Daggubati revealed that for most of his life, he was completely blind in one eye. This news was quite a shock for many of his fans and Rana Daggubati also disclosed that the only reason he could see properly was thanks to an eye donation.

The time when Rana Daggubati revealed that he was completely blind in one eye

A few years back, Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati featured on a TV interview where he opened up about his childhood and career aspirations. During the interview, Rana Daggubati revealed his childhood trauma to motivate the audience. The Baahubali actor claimed that for the longest time, he was completely blind in one eye.

Addressing the host and the audience members, Rana Daggubati said that he needed to tell everyone something, and he then revealed that he was completely blind from his right eye. He added that he could only see from his left eye, giving him half vision. Rana Daggubati further revealed that the eye everyone saw right now was actually someone else's eye that was donated to him after the person died. Rana Daggubati then stated that if he closed his left eye, he was completely blind and could see nothing.

Rana Daggubati further revealed that Telugu filmmaker LV Prasad had him operated on when he was still very young. The actor then revealed how LV Prasad motivated him to improve in life after his surgery. According to Rana Daggubati, LV Prasad told him to study well, and he ever promised to support him. Further, LV Prasad also told Rana Daggubati to be courageous, as he had to look after his mother and family.

Rana Daggubati's engagement announcement

Rana Daggubati recently announced that he was officially engaged to Miheeka Bajaj, who is Hyderabad based interior decor businesswoman. Rana Daggubati just announced that their engagement was "official". However, he had announced their engagement days ago on May 12.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the Tamil film Kaadan, which was set to release on April 02, 2020. However, the movie has been indefinitely pushed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Kaadan was simultaneously shot in Tamil, Hindi (titled Haathi Mere Saathi) and Telugu (titled Aranya).

[Promo Image from Rana Daggubati Instagram]

