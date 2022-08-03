Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Enjoy Chat Session In Between Workouts; Trainer Shares Clip

South star Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam, was recently seen indulging in a conversation with Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon. While the two are the leading actors in Indian cinema, they always make sure to put their health first. However, this was not the case when the two actors met in a gym. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon were seen sitting on the gym floor and talking during a workout break while their trainer recorded them.

Taking to his Instagram stories, fitness coach Karan Sawhney recently shared a video of Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna talking in the gym in between their workout. In the video, Kriti Sanon could be seen wearing a sports bra on black track pants indulged in a conversation with Rashmika Mandanna, who donned a pink t-shirt and black shorts. In the video, Sawhney could be heard saying, "We need to take some time out, they're only resting, not working out. I need to be stricter." Watch the video here.

He also wrote, "THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN I GIVE @KRITISANON AND @RASHMIKA_MANDANNA SOME TIME OFF." Rashmika Mandanna reshared the video and mentioned how she was discussing the "world problems" with Kriti Sanon. She wrote, "@kritisanon and I are discussing the world problems ya... don't disturb!"

On Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are extremely busy in their careers. The two actors have a plethora of projects lined up in their kitty. Kriti Sanon recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Ganpath, horror comedy Bhediya as well as Farzi. The actor will also play the role of Sita opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film Adipurush.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the upcoming film Sita Ramam. She will make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu and will further star in the Hindi films - Goodbye and Animal. The actor also has Pushpa: The Rule and Varisu in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna/@kritisanon