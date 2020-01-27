Rashmika Mandanna's Popular Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular Indian film actor and a model. Mandanna works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada films. She is popular in the film industry for her acting skills and her charming demeanour. Fans often refer to her as ‘Karnataka’s crush’. The 23-year-old actor has established herself well in the industry and has worked in some popular films like Sarileru Neekevvaru. Let’s take a look at some of Rashmika’s Mandanna's movies.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru translates to ‘nobody can match you’. It is a story that revolves around an Army Major. The movie, which hit the theatres in January 2020, stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie also crossed the 200 crore mark.

Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade is a story revolving around Bobby, a hot-headed student union leader. He falls in love with Lily, a state-level cricketer. But soon his anger issues sabotage his relationship. The movie stars Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Geetha Govindam

Geetha Govindam revolves around the story of Vijay Govind, who is a young lecturer in a college. Vijay wishes to get married at the earliest, so he tries to woo Geetha, who is an independent and a headstrong woman. The movie depicts how he convinces her. It stars Vijay Devarkonda and Rashmi Mandanna in the lead roles.

Kirik Party

Kirik Party is the story of a gang of mischievous students, led by the protagonist Karna. Karna, who comes from a small town, joins an engineering college and gangs up with his hostel mates Loki, Alexander, Manja, and others. The role of Karna is played by Rakshit Shetty. The movie also stars Rashmika, Samyuktha Hegde and Aravind Iyer in pivotal roles.

Yajamana

Yajamana’s story revolves around Krishna, who is the son-in-law of the village head. He goes on to become the biggest enemy of Devi Shetty, a notorious gangster. The action flick stars Darshan as Krishna and Rashmika as Kaveri, his love interest.

