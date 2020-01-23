Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Stepping Into Bollywood; Details Inside

One of the highest-paid female actors of Telugu and Kannada film industry. Rashmika Mandanna is deemed as one of the most sought after actors of Tollywood. Mandanna has been a part of multiple blockbuster films from Kirik Party to her recent Sarileru Neekevvaru. She was also likely to debut in Bollywood alongside the Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor in his upcoming Jersey, but somehow things did not work out and she did not end up getting a role in the film. However, her fans are eagerly awaiting her debut in Bollywood, talking about the same, Rahmka spills the beans on her Bollywood debut in an interview.

Rashmika Mandanna's take on her Bollywood plans

In a recent interview with an eminent online portal, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her plans to enter Bollywood. She stated that right now, she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works and is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. She then added that she is very ambitious and for her, language doesn't matter as earlier, she did not even know how to speak Tamil or Telugu, but now she knows.

Sharing her experience after doing her first film, Mandana stated that when Kirik Party released, she thought that she would do that one film and get out of the industry. According to her when the film released, people accepted her with much love and it started worrying her as she thought she needs to do more films and need to do better. She concluded her statement by saying that she did not really act in that film and that she does not know how to act.

