Halsey To Collaborate With BTS Rapper Suga For Her New Album 'Manic'

Halsey is amidst the most unconventional music artists of recent times. The American singer became a global singing sensation after the massive success of her debut music album Badlands (2015). The gorgeous singer is currently making headlines for her recent collaboration with popular Korean band BTS’ singer and rapper Suga.

Halsey has collaborated with Suga, also known as Agust D, for her album titled Manic, which has quite a few other songs in it as well. The name of the song is Suga's Interlude.

Apart from BTS' Suga, there are other artists too who are a part of her album like Fike, Alanis, and Dominic. However, it was Halsey's collaboration with Suga which raised a few eyebrows. This is because she chose Suga over BTS' lead singer RM, with whom she shares a close bond.

Why did Halsey chose Suga from BTS to collaborate with her for 'Manic'?

While talking to a leading media publication, Halsey shared that it was BTS' Suga's musical intelligence which drove her to collaborate with him specifically. Halsey also whole-heartedly praised BTS' Suga's solo album Agust D. The Still Learning singer said that the depth in BTS' Suga lyrics is heart-wrenching.

Halsey further added that Suga is a reserved individual in personal life, but the kind of lyrics he used in his album Agust D was tremendously emotional, and that's what impressed her to collaborate with him for Manic. Halsey and BTS have worked together before for Boy With Luv. Their collaboration turned out to mutually benefit each other and was a humongous hit. It was loved by the audiences worldwide.

Halsey's Manic with Suga is a smashing hit, and the American song-writer singer is proud of her choice. In fact, not just Halsey but BTS' Suga also praised Halsey for choosing him for writing her song. While Suga was chatting live with his fans on social media, he mentioned about how he was pleasantly surprised when Halsey approached him for being a part of Manic.

