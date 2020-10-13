Reopening Of Cinema Halls: Multiplexes To Reopen In Which States? Read Details Here

Amidst the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, many states in India are turning towards providing relaxations to cinema houses and multiplexes. Soon, citizens will be allowed to watch movies on the silver screens once again. Here’s a look at all the states who have and haven't given a nod to resuming theatres so far:

Maharashtra

On October 1, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh, took to Twitter to share a series of tweets regarding the opening of theatres in the state of Maharashtra. In his statement, he said that the government is ‘positive’ towards addressing the issue. However, keeping in mind the current prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, the theatres are remained to be kept shut until further notice.

Today a meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House with Multiplex Screen Owners and Single Screen Owners, Theater Owners, Film Studio Owners Association. On the backdrop of Covid-19, the government had decided to close cinemas and theatres in the state for the safety of the citizens. The cinema owners have suffered huge losses as the cinema has been closed for the last six months. Therefore, in the next six months, the emphasis will be on solving the problems that are coming. The government is positive to address issues like licenses for opening cinemas, various permits as well as electricity bills, property taxes, various licenses etc. I myself have promised to take a decision with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on how to start cinemas in the near future, giving priority to the safety of citizens coming to cinemas.

गेल्या सहा महिन्यांपासून चित्रपटगृह बंद असल्याने चित्रपटगृह मालकांचे प्रचंड नुकसान झाले आहे. त्यामुळे येणाऱ्या सहा महिन्यांच्या कालावधीत त्यांना येत असलेल्या समस्यांचे निराकरण करण्यावर भर देण्यात येईल.

२/४ — Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) October 1, 2020

Delhi

On October 7, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces that the weekly markets in Delhi will now hold permission to be reopened. While doing so, he also added that cinema halls will also resume functioning from October 15. However, they will have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government.

Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now only 2 markets per zone were allowed. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. Cinema halls of Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government.

अब दिल्ली के सभी साप्ताहिक बाज़ार खुल सकेंगे। अभी तक केवल 2 बाज़ार प्रतिदिन प्रति ज़ोन की इजाज़त थी। गरीब लोगों को इस से काफ़ी राहत मिलेगी।



15 अक्तूबर से दिल्ली के सिनेमा हॉल भी खुल सकेंगे। उन्हें केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी दिशा निर्देश पालन करने होंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2020

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir s another state which has given permission to resume the operation of multiplexes from October 15. In a press conference, the disaster management secretary Simrandeep Singh announced that the administration has given a permit to cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, hotels and restaurants. However, the guidelines specify that only up to 50% capacity should be the intake of all these places.

Rajasthan & Odisha

The recent statements guidelines of Rajasthan and Odisha revealed that Cinema Halls and multiplexes in these states will continue to remain shut until October 31. Further information about the same is yet awaited by citizens.

Cinema Halls and multiplexes to resume operation from October 15

The following mentioned state governments have granted permission for resuming the functioning of cinema halls and multiplexes. The theatres will be operational from October 15 onwards. However, it is mandatory to only allow the theatres to be filled up to 50% of its capacity.

Karnataka

West Bengal

Uttarakhand

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Bihar

Gujarat

Punjab

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Manipur

Chandigarh

Puducherry

Awaiting official order:

The following state governments haven’t generated any official order on reopening multiplexes and cinema houses amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Mizoram

Meghalaya

Tripura

Nagaland

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

