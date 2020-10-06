I&B Ministry’s SOPs For Cinema Halls Include Face Masks & Contact Info For Tracing

On September 30, the Home Ministry announced that Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open on October 15. These public spaces will resume back with up to 50% of their seating capacity. On October 6, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that are to be followed by the visitors and the staff at the theatres.

Cinema halls to reopen

According to the list of Standard Operating Procedures, food will be prohibited inside the hall. Only packaged food will be allowed. Face mask and thermal screening will be mandatory before entering the hall. The movie schedules will be changed and mostly have a wavered timing system. The visitors' contact number will be taken to help contact tracing later if required. However, no exhibition of the film shall be allowed in containment zones.

Generic guidelines are drafted by keeping public health in the mind. They are needed to be followed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all workers and visitors at all times. According to a draft shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the following is the list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

While these are some of the Centre’s guidelines, the I&B Ministry said that states and Union Territories “may consider proposing additional measures as per their field assessment.”

The adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times. Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all. Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises. Provisions for hand sanitization should be made available at all entry points and in work areas. Designated queue markers shall be made available for entry and exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises. The Exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding. Sufficient time interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience. The occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall not be more than 50% of their total seating capacity. b. Seating arrangement inside the auditorium of the cinemas /theatres/multiplexes to be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. A model seating arrangement is attached at Annexure 1. Seats that are “Not to be occupied” shall be marked as such during booking (for both online booking and at the box office sale of tickets). Note: The “Not to be occupied “seats inside cinemas/theatres/multiplexes should either be taped or marked with fluorescent markers to prevent people from occupying these seats so as to ensure adequate physical distancing at all times.

