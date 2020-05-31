Ronit Roy's Mask Making Video Goes Viral In US Amid George Floyd Protests, Indians React

Masks have become a way of life for everyone around the globe as we struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic. With various authorities making it compulsory to wear masks when stepping out, there could also be issues with regards to availability and affordability. Addressing such concerns, actor Ronit Roy had shared a simple Do-It-Yourself method to make a mask from a T-shirt.

The video had gone viral at that time, and the actor was hailed for a clear and easy explanation. However, Ronit’s video has gone viral once again -- this time it was in the United States.

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

A Twitter user recently shared Ronit Roy's video on the social media platform and wrote that if one was planning to protest, this method could be used to make a balaclava mask, i.e. the full-face mask used by motor sports drivers, to keep oneself safe outside. The protest reference seems linked to massive demonstrations that are being held across the United States with people demanding justice over the tragic death of George Floyd.

If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt. Don’t forget your shades. pic.twitter.com/Xg67uTZN07 — THE ONE ABOVE ALL (@MRCRUZv3) May 30, 2020

The post has already received 100K retweets and 231.4K likes. As the post went viral, Indians noticed that it was in fact Ronit Roy's old video. The actor's fans were excited to see Ronit going viral and mentioned how he had unintentionally become a 'part of the resistance'. One called it ‘surreal’ and another user wrote that he might have never imagined that his video would be used for protests.

Ronit Roy going viral, love to see it https://t.co/ZcYh14a7Gx — aman (@Amandeep_C1) May 30, 2020

the way ronit roy unwillingly became part of the resistance. only in 2020. https://t.co/ywP8dSALEv — maud gone (@fitzzherald) May 30, 2020

manz went from representing people on adaalat to making sure no protestor gets recognized by the cops. Ronit Roy a part of the resistance ✊🏽 https://t.co/g8wk4e3NNU — sumrit (@thundrfrmjalndr) May 31, 2020

LMAO Ronit Roy went viral in US for this T-shirt mask which was for COVID-19 protection (not protests). https://t.co/zrjZkdGrYV — Jha (@Kaaju_Katliiiii) May 30, 2020

Ronit Roy as the inadvertent poster child of making mask for protests?!?!? 2020 is absolutely surreal sjsjsjkjkjk https://t.co/QNE97ZreHs — Akansha (@namsgoogie) May 30, 2020

Ronit Roy would never have imagined in his wild dreams his video would be used like this 😂😂 https://t.co/OBkbAVlPxu — Kashish Shah (@quantum_kashish) May 31, 2020

Never imagined that he will ever be trending 🙄 his video went viral #RonitRoy #covidmask — Soulhealer (@myownhealer) May 30, 2020



Meanwhile, the protests in the US are taking a violent turn with the leaders urging for calm. Numerous persons have been arrested in connection to violence since the incident on May 25, when George Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes while trying to pin him down. Many stars associated with the Indian film industry like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff have also condemned the violence and called for an end to racism.

