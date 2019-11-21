RRR: Olivia Morris And Other Hollywood Actors To Be Featured In The Film

RRR is an upcoming Telugu film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The movie is produced by D.V.V.Danayya. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on July 30, 2020. It is based on the exploits of the Indian Freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie will also depict the struggle against the British rule in India and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The cast of the movie not only includes Telugu actors but also actors from both Bollywood and Hollywood. Recently, a post on RRR movies’ social media account unveiled three more cast members who would be part of the movie.

Hollywood celebrities to be a part of RRR cast

On November 20, RRR movies tweeted about three celebrities from Hollywood to be a part of the movie. Olivia Morris, a Hollywood actor would play the lead role in the movie. She would be playing the role of Jennifer, that is a female lead in RRR. The two other Hollywood celebrities who would be the part of the movie are Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

Ray Stevenson who was featured in the movie Thor, would be playing the character of the lead antagonist in the movie, Scott. He is an Irish actor who is known for playing Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO television series Rome. He also gained fame after he played the role of Dagonet in King Arthur.

Alison Doody would be playing the female lead antagonist, Lady Scott in the movie RRR. She is also an Irish actress and model. Alison played Nazi-sympathising archaeologist Elsa Schneider, in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

The cast of the RRR movie also includes Ram Charan, a Telugu actor, and producer, N.T.Rama Rao Jr. is also a big name in the Telugu industry. Bollywood actors will also be making an appearance in the movie. Alia Bhatt would be seen playing a supporting role as a character named Sita. Ajay Devgn, too, will be a part of the movie. Other popular Telugu actors part of the RRR cast include Samuthirakani and Rahul Ramakrishna.

