Sakshi Dhoni 'misses' A Special Place In India; Shares Picture

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a cute throwback picture from the airport and wrote, 'Missing this place' — Dehradun. The winter capital and the most populous city in the Indian state of Uttarakhand is special for Sakshi for more reasons than one.

Sakshi moved to Dehradun at an early age and eventually also tied the knot with MS Dhoni in July 2010 in Dehradun itself. Politician Praful Patel's daughter Poorna replied on Sakshi's picture and wrote, "But I’m missing you" (with a kissing emoji) [sic]

MS Dhoni who forayed in the entertainment industry with a documentary as producer last year, will next be backing a mythological sci-fi web-series.

Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, produced their debut project the docu series "Roar of the Lion" in 2019.

Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author.

The cricketer''s wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, said the upcoming series is a "thrilling adventure". "The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

"We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film," she said.

The makers are in the process of locking the cast and location for the series.

(with PTI inputs)

