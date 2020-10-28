Dinesh Karthik Joins Top, Exclusive Dream11 IPL Club Led By MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

The ongoing Dream11 IPL is coming to its business end. However, teams continue to have a strong chance to qualify for the knockout stages. Looking at the current Dream11 IPL points table, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore are almost certain to qualify but the battle for fourth place is heating up between Punjab, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Rajasthan.

While Kolkata will be looking to keep their chances alive despite losing to Punjab on Monday, former skipper Dinesh Karthik added a small feather to his career after achieving a milestone during Kolkata vs Punjab match on Monday. Karthik's feat saw him join the likes of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina in an elite club.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Unperturbed By Australia Tour Snub, Enjoys Day On The Beach With Wife Ritika

Dream11 IPL: Dinesh Karthik achieves milestone in T20I cricket

On Monday, Dinesh Karthik become the fourth Indian cricketer to play 300 T20 matches. The former Kolkata skipper is placed at the fourth spot with 300 appearances in the shortest format of the game. The list is currently led by Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who has played 337 matches. The second spot belongs to Chennai skipper MS Dhoni with 329 matches, while his teammate Suresh Raina occupies the third spot with 319 matches. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will soon join the elusive list having played 292 T20 matches.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Calls Dream11 IPL 2020 'smash Hit', Credits Punjab's Comeback As Top Reason

Apart from joining the 300 club, Karthik added an unwanted record to his name in match versus Punjab. After being dismissed for a duck, the Tamil Nadu cricketer joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Chennai batsman Shane Watson and former Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir to have registered 8 single-digit scores in one season in terms of batsmen in top-five batting positions.

Also Read: World Cup 2019 Winner Mark Wood Admits To Mental Health Issues Due To Constant Injuries

Dinesh Karthik's form and Kolkata's Dream11 IPL playoff chances

Dinesh Karthik is not having the best of the time in the ongoing Dream11 IPL as he has not been able to score big runs for the side. In the 12 matches so far, the wicketkeeper-batsman has only scored 148 runs. In the previous match versus Punjab, Karthik was dismissed by Mohammad Shami for a duck.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Indian Team Physio Provide Update On Batsman's Injury

Speaking about Kolkata's chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the fate remains in their own hand. They will have to win their remaining two matches first against already eliminated Chennai (29th October) and then against fellow playoff contenders Rajasthan (1st November) and hope that other results go in their favour to stand a chance to qualify for playoffs.

Image Source: IPL / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.