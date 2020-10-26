Sakshi Dhoni Wins Chennai Fans' Hearts With Special Instagram Post For MS Dhoni And Co.

The Chennai franchise were firm favourites coming into the Dream11 IPL 2020. However, their performances in this year's tournament have been mediocre, to say the least. The Men in Yellow, who are languishing at the bottom spot in the points table, have played twelve matches out of which they have won four and lost eight. On Sunday, the Yellow Army had some respite as they went on to beat Bangalore comprehensively by eight wickets to register their fourth win of the tournament.

Sakshi Dhoni posts emotional poem for Chennai franchise after being knocked out of Dream11 IPL 2020

However, despite their win, MS Dhoni's side has officially become the first team to be knocked out of the race for qualifiers in the Dream11 IPL 2020. This is the first time in the history of the cash-rich league that Chennai has failed to qualify for the playoffs. After being knocked out of the tournament, several fans showed their loyalty and backed the franchise despite an abysmal season and leading the way was Chennai skipper's wife Sakshi Dhoni, who penned a touching poem for them on Instagram.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after their dominating win over Bangalore, Dhoni said, "We don't really have a chance to make it to the play-offs, leave the mathematical part of it. But three, three and a half hours out there can get really painful. You have to tell them - let's go out there and give it your best shot and enjoy the game whatever the result might be. If you aren't out there enjoying, it becomes very painful. But the boys have always given their 100%."

Meanwhile, the Bangalore vs Chennai result might not have gone MS Dhoni's way, however, they still have their pride to play for. Chennai still have two matches to be played and the three-time IPL champions will look to end their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a high by winning their last two fixtures and thus avoid being at the bottom on the Dream11 IPL points table. The Men in Yellow will now take on Kolkata in Match 49 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 29 in Dubai.

