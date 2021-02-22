Samir Gaikwad's Death: 22-year-old Social Media Celebrity Found Hanging

Samir Gaikwad was a 22-year old TikTok fame celebrity who was recently found dead at his residence. The police suspect that the young social media celebrity died by suicide after he was found hanging from a ceiling fan, a report in Lokmat.news18.com suggests. The police will ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to his death after a detailed investigation.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

What happened to Samir Gaikwad?

A report in the media portal states that at 5 PM, 21st February 2021, people close to Samir found him strangled, hanging from a saree on a ceiling fan. Reportedly, he was rushed to a hospital after that but was announced dead upon arrival by the doctors. According to the media portal, Samir’s brother had informed the police about the incident.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Samir Gaikwad's death reason

The media portal further reports that the police found no suicide note at the scene. Reportedly, the exact reason for Samir’s suicide has not been determined yet. Reports claim that police shall be holding a detailed investigation for the same and shall be recording statements of friends and family close to Samir to come to a conclusion about his suicide. A report in the media portal states that there are speculations that the young TikTok star committed suicide due to an alleged love affair, however, it has not been confirmed yet.

Details about Samir Gaikwad

A report suggests that Samir Manish Gaikwad was a resident of Nikasa Society, Kesnand Road, Wagholi. The TikTok celebrity was a student of Wadia College in Pune.

Samir Gaikwad had a decent fan following on various social media platforms. On Instagram, he had over 27 thousand followers. He was very active on social media and posted pictures and videos of himself on the platforms regularly to keep his fans entertained.

Samir Gaikwad Instagram

Netizens send 'Samir Gaikwad RIP' wishes

When Samir Gaikwad's death news started doing the rounds on social media, fans of the celebrity took to social media to send their condolences to the family. A number of social media users wrote in the comments of his videos that they would miss seeing him in front of the camera. Many other people sent him much love and kind regards to his close ones. Check out some of the fan comments on the same below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.