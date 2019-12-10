Sania Mirza Rings In Sister Anam's Mehendi Ceremony, See Inside Pictures

Tennis prodigy Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza is all set to tie the knot with former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Mohammad Asaduddin. Rumours regarding Anam’s wedding have been in news for a long now. Sania Mirza addressed these rumours while talking to a leading daily. She said that Anam is getting married in December. She also informed her fans that they have just come back from Anam’s bachelorette trip. The wedding bells in the Mirza family have been finally commenced with ceremonies like bridal shower and mehendi.

Anam Mirza's mehendi ceremony

The first big ceremony in Mirza's house was mehendi. The mehendi ceremony was a grand affair. Anam Mirza posted adorable pictures from her mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, bride-to-be Anam can be seen donning a yellow embroidered lehenga. The embroidery on her lehenga has beautiful thread work of multi-colored floral designs. Her blouse is of the same colour with the same embroidered print. Her dupatta is in contrast with her lehenga. It is a blue coloured transparent dupatta with embroidery on the border. Her makeup is glammed up with smokey eyes and nude lips. Anam’s look is completed with beautiful braided hairstyle and floral accessories. The pictures also see the beautiful mehendi on her hands. Anam’s outfit was by Aisha Rao and her makeup was done by Shivani Krishna.

Sania Mirza also posted a picture with her sister from the mehendi ceremony. The tennis player is seen in a red embroidered skirt paired with a black plain blouse. She has also gone for loose wavy curls.

Sania Mirza also hosted a bridal shower at Farzi café in Hyderabad for her sister. With all shades of pink and silver metallics, it was an adorable décor. Anam Mirza wore a beautiful pink skirt and a white graphic t-shirt. She was accompanied by her sister Sania, who went for a red knee-length dress.

