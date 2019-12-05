Sania Mirza's 'OOTD Pictures' With Her Son Izhaan Malik Are Too Cute To Be Missed

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza's latest Instagram took the internet by a storm. The Hyderabadi star who had taken two years of maternity break due to birth of son Izhaan revealed her comeback date during a press conference on Thursday. Mirza posted a 'Outfit Of The Day' picture with son Izhaan Malik in a vibrant yellow dress styled by sister Anam Mirza for a women's summit 'We The Women Asia' in Mumbai.

'When amma is trying to do OOTD pictures,' tennis star Sania Mirza captioned the photo on Instagram.

Sania Mirza is the only Indian female tennis player to break into the top 30 of the WTA Singles rankings. She is also the first Indian female tennis player to win a Grand Slam title in doubles. The Padma Bhushan awardee has won numerous accolades across her career including doubles titles at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

Sania Mirza reveals comeback date

Sania Mirza will be finally making her comeback on the tennis court with the Hobart International in January 2020. She also revealed that she will team up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38. For the Australian Open, Sania said that she will partner American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles event.

In the press conference, Sania said that she is playing in Hobart, and then the Australian Open. She is also planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a USD 25,000 (ITF women event) next month. However, she is 50-50 about it due to a wrist issue.

"There are a lot of changes when you have a baby. Your routine and sleep pattern changes. I (now) feel fit, my body is where it used to be before I had the baby. It was only six-seven months ago, where I thought about it as a realistic possibility," she told PTI.

