Sara Ali Khan Schools Ranveer After He Forgets Steps Of 'Aankh Marey', Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh who shared screen space together in Rohit Shetty's Simmba were seen having a swell time at an Award show wherein they grooved to the beats of Aankh Marey, the chartbuster that went viral from their film. In the video, Sara can be heard asking Ranveer if he remembers the steps, to which he says that he 'never forgets'. Although, the Padmaavat actor ends up doing the wrong step, and the paps from the back can be heard saying, "Sara Ma'am Sahi hai".

READ: Sara Ali Khan Shares Kedarnath BTS Photos, Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput For Support

Sara Ali Khan & Ranveer Singh's dance-off at the red carpet:

READ: Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Love For Each Other Is Evident In These Pictures

Actors shared screen space in Simmba

Simmba, released last year, is a story about a corrupt officer turning into the right path after a series of dramatic events. The film saw Ranveer Singh play the lead, as Sangram Bhalerao. The versatile actor took the role of a cop for the first time. The film also saw Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer’s love interest. The Rohit Shetty film had some intriguing dialogues to offer which was one of the reasons for the film's box office success. According to reports, Simmba was one of Ranveer Singh's biggest commercial success.

On the work front:

Ranveer Singh will be seen in his next, '83. The film is about India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning feat and how India managed to create history. Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife is Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan of Sultan and Tubelight fame. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

READ: The Price Of Sara Ali Khan's Shopper Bag Will Leave You Astounded

READ: Sara Ali Khan Shares Kedarnath BTS Photos, Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput For Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.