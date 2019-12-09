Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan And Other B-town Celebs Dazzle At An Award Show

Celebrities in the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and others attended an award show. They all showed up in their absolute best, wearing designer outfits and luxury couture.

READ: Deepika Padukone Says 'Tadaaaaa' To This, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Others Awestruck

Celebrities attend an award show

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a black one-shoulder body con dress. Interestingly, she also got a new haircut and styled it with curls and a smokey-eye. Sara Ali Khan was seen making a dazzling fashion statement teaming up a short glittery dress with a long train. Ananya Panday was seen wearing a black ball gown with a plunging neckline. The actress looked like she had stepped down right from a fairytale. Bhumi Pednekar was seen donning a glam gold dress, and to tone it down, she accessorized it with a neutral makeup face along with diamond earrings.

Deepika Padukone:

Sara Ali Khan

Bhumi Pednekar:

Kriti Sanon:

READ: Sara Ali Khan Schools Ranveer After He Forgets Steps Of 'Aankh Marey', Video Goes Viral

READ: Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Love For Each Other Is Evident In These Pictures

A lot of Bollywood celebrities strutted down the red carpet in their designer best. Kriti Sanon, who recently appeared in period drama Panipat, arrived in a white and beige gown. Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the event in a black suit with a bow-tie.

At the Award show:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 emerged as the other big winner as it won the Best Film Critics Choice award and got the actor a Best Actor Critics Choice (Male) award. Director Anubhav Sinha won the Best Director Critics Choice award for the film which also bagged an award for the Best Story.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.