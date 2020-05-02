Satyajit Ray's Birthday Party Selfie Takes Internet By Storm

On the eve of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's birthday, a graphic painting which is a selfie set in the icon's birthday party went viral on internet. The artist, Aniket Mitra is a renowned storyboard artist and visual conceptualizer who has been associated with making motion posters for multi-film projects throughout the country thought that it was the best way to pay tribute to India's 'Icon' on his birthday.

Speaking to Republic TV, Aniket said, "Had already done so much of work on Satyajit Ray, starting from a minimalistic poster series to portraits. Last few days were tough for sure, we lost so many pure souls. Strongly felt that I needed to create something, which would bring a lot of joy to anyone who looks at it. I decided to feature everyone whose arrival on screen, filled us with joy. They are not limited to Bengali cinema only but from the entire Indian film world."

The selfie which is being clicked by Kishore Kumar, does not only have Bengali cinematic legends including Santosh Dutta, Tapen Chatterjee known for the role of 'Gupi' in 'Gupi Gayen Bhagha Bayen', the legend's father and renowned writer Sukumar Ray but legends from Hindi cinema including Utpal Dutt, and Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar who worked with Ray in 'Shatranj K Khiladi'.

"I didn't maintain any balance or any order. Its a normal birthday selfie. It has the father Sukumar Ray, who as the father is seriously standing in the background. There is no sequence in the selfie. Utpal Dutt is a bit behind, Santosh Dutta is in the front, it does not indicate that one is a bigger artist than the other. In general family selfies, its the euphoria that pushes in the clicking of the photograph, exactly what can be seen here."

The reason behind the selfie having no order was stated to be 'the man', at whose birthday party this selfie was visualized. Mr Mitra stated that Ray never differentiated between art and artist, hence none of the legends in the picture need to or rather can be put in any order for a photograph. In the world of Ray, there is no big or small, stated the Aniket Mitra, who is known for his storyboards and motion posters.

"More than a great artist, I feel Ray was a great human being with an extremely large heart, someone who had a broader perspective in life. Ray made Kishore Kumar sing a Rabindra sangeet in Charulata, until then people used to say that Kumar could not sing Rabindra sangeet. This shows how grand Ray's process of thinking was," said Mitra.

The image had been shared on Facebook for than 6500 plus times but also had multiple film actors and directors share and tweet it, regarding it to be a perfect tribute to Satyajit Ray.

