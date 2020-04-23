Satyajit Ray's Death Anniversary: Here's Looking At The Filmmaker's All Time Classics

Satyajit Ray was one of the most prolific Indian personalities who also made a name for himself globally. He was lauded for his work in films and literature and won a number of awards including the coveted Oscar. He was often praised for beautifully capturing the nuances of human life and relationships in his works. On Satyajit Ray's death anniversary, here are some of his best films that one should definitely watch:

Pather Pachali

Pather Pachali is the story of a humble priest from a remote village in Bengal. However, the trials and tribulations of life takes away his daughter and the entire family. Stricken with grief, leaves their home in search of a better life. This is one of the best Satyajit Ray's movies till now and is also highly acclaimed. The movie, Pather Pachali has been adapted from Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhya's novel of the same name. Ray also made a sequel to the movie called Apur Sangshar which stars Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore.

Sonar Kella

Sonar Kella is one of the stories in Satyajit Ray's detective series called Feluda. The movie revolves around a small boy who has been reincarnated and knows the location of jewels belonging to a royal family of Rajasthan. His scared father seeks the aid of Feluda to solve the case while goons are also trying to kidnap the boy. The movie had earned a nomination in the Chicago International Film Award in 1975 and is also considered to be one of the greatest Satyajit Ray's movies.

Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne

Two men are banished from their own village for their poor music skills. However, fate smiles on them when they successfully please the king of ghosts. They are granted three wishes which changes their lives forever. The film was nominated for Berlin International film festival and remains one of Satyajit Ray's classics especially for children.

Shatranj Ke Khiladi

Set in the backdrop of the British annexation of Awadh, two friends abandon their families because of their obsession for chess. The movie starred big Bollywood names like Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey, Amjad Khan and Shabana Azmi. It also won Ray a National Award and is considered one of his best works till date.

