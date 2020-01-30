SC Stays Proceedings By 45-yr-old Who Claims She's Anuradha Paudwal's Biological Daughter

A 45-year-old woman earlier this month filed a petition in a Kerala court, claiming that she was the daughter of popular playback singer Anuradha Paudwal and sought a Rs 50 crore compensation from her biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to. Karmala Modex told reporters that Paudwal had handed her over to her foster parents—Ponnachan and Agnes—in 1974 as the singer had a busy schedule and did not want to raise a child at the time.

Anuradha Paudwal & her husband had moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer to Mumbai the case going on in the Thiruvananthapuram Family Court claiming they are her biological parents. CJI bench of SC on January 30 heard the petition filed by singer Anuradha Paudwal & her husband.

In the latest development, Supreme Court has issued a stay on the proceedings initiated by the 45-year old. Supreme Court has also issued notice to the woman.

Paudwal, a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, was married to music composer Arun Paudwal. The couple has denied that they are the 45-year-old's biological parents.

About the case

The 45-year-old woman has sought to declare her as the legitimate daughter of Paudwal and claimed she is also entitled to one-fourth share of the assets and properties, her lawyer said adding that Modex has sought compensation of Rs 50 crore for the loss caused to her. Modex said she attended school only up to class 10 as her foster parents faced difficulty in raising her as their fourth child.

Anuradha Paudwal’s spokesperson said, “This girl (Karmala) is a psycho. Anuradha’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala’s claims are false. This girl (Karmala) is mentioning Anuradha’s husband, but she doesn’t even know that he passed away a while back and if Karmala is Anuradha’s daughter, she should give Anuradha money and not demand 50 crores.”

(With PTI inputs)

