Anuradha Paudwal Refutes Allegation Of Kerala Woman Claiming To Be Her Daughter

The music industry was caught by surprise when a 45-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram claimed to be the daughter of famous veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal. The woman in question also went so far as to file a formal complaint in the district family court. The woman also demanded a sum of ₹50 crores as compensation as the singer allegedly denied her of her livelihood.

Anuradha Paudwal refutes the allegation of Kerala woman claiming to be her daughter

Also Read | Kerala Woman Moves Court Claiming To Be Daughter Of Singer Anuradha Paudwal

The name of the woman is Karmala Modex, who claimed that she is the daughter of Anuradha and Arun Paudwal. Karmala spoke in an interview to a news portal and claimed that she was four days old when Anuradha abandoned her to focus on her singing career. She was then given up to her foster parents who raised her.

Also Read | Woman Alleges Singer Anuradha Paudwal To Be Her Biological Mother, Demands Rs 50 Crore

In response to these claims, the singer told a leading daily, that the woman may have lost her mental balance and refused that any of the claims were true. She further added that anyone can come up and claim anything and there’s nothing much that can be done about such matters. The singer added that she hasn’t dealt with such a situation before, however, she would like to know on what basis has the court accepted such a case.

Also Read | Indian Idol 11 Witnessed Legends Kumar Sanu And Anuradha Paudwal First Time On Indian TV

A spokesperson for Anuradha continued by saying that Anuradha’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 hence Karmala’s claims are false. They further added saying that Karmala has been mentioning Anuradha’s husband's name without even knowing he has passed away a while back. They further concluded by saying that the woman should give Anuradha money instead of demanding her for a sum of ₹50 crores if she really is her daughter.

Also Read | Pankaj Udhas Makes Marathi Musical Debut With Anuradha Paudwal's Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.