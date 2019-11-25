Shalini Pandey Is Out Vacationing In Goa

Shalini Pandey, who won accolades for her portrayal of Preeti in Arjun Reddy, has always been spoken about because of her social media photos. The theatre artist impressed everyone right from the word go with her natural emotions, fresh looks and convincing acting chops. With a string of Tamil & Telugu projects in the pipeline, the 24-year-old actor was last seen as the female lead in 100% Kadhal. The actor recently went on an exotic vacation to Goa. Here is a look at her recent vacation photos.

Vacation pictures of Shalini Pandey

Shalini can be seen enjoying her vacation in Goa. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen in a striped one-piece dress with a wavy hairdo. The other picture shows Shalini relaxing in the pool with a glass of drink in her hand. Many of her fans felt that she looked mesmerising with a rose pinned in her hair.

On the work front

The star will be seen next in Eddari Lokam Okate, Silence, and Agni Siragugal. Apart from this, Shalini Pandey is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh. She will be seen as the female lead for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar will start in November 2019, and the film is slated to release in the year 2020. The film will be directed by Divyang Thakkar, who has acted in some hit Gujurati movies like Chasani, Boygiri, Bey Yaar, and, Chanakya Speaks.

