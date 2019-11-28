Shane Nigam's Mother Reveals That Nobody Heard Their Side Of The Story

Actor Shane Nigam, son of late Kalabhavan Ali, is constantly making headlines because the ban that the Producers' Association made on him. The association representatives declared a ban on him in a press meet which was held in Kochi. The actor has been alleged of violating the contract of his films by demanding more money to co-operate with the dubbing of his movies. The ban on the actor led to the shooting of his movies titled Veyil and Qurbani being cancelled and the producers of the film have demanded a sum of ₹7 crore rupees from the actor for cancelling the movies. But it seems like his mother has a different version of the story.

"Here out our version too," says Shane's mother

Shane's journey towards acquiring stardom was quite short. All credits to the meaty roles that the actor got to play in a short span of his career and also for the fact that he won the love and affection of his father's fans, who was one of the most-acclaimed comedians. Shane's mother recently sat down for an interview with a Malayalam daily and revealed her side of the story.

Sunila, Shane's mother, complained saying that people who blamed Shane have never contacted his family to know about the real facts. She added saying that neither social media nor the mainstream news organisations presented their version of the events to anyone and stated that nobody has sought their views so far.

Shane also took to Instagram to clear the air surrounding his obnoxious behaviour which led to his ban. The actor shared a screenshot saying that he had date issues with the makers of the Village Boy movies and has refunded the advance to them which he had received. He also added that he has never responded to any of the fake news or propaganda that is surfacing about him and neither has media asked him anything.

Check out the post here:

