Shekhar Kapur Looks Forward To Sudhir Mishra's 'Serious Men', Hails Him As 'brilliant'

Veteran director Shekhar Kapur expressed his anticipation to watch director Sudhir Mishra's upcoming film Serious Men which is scheduled to premiere on digital platform Netflix on October 2, 2020. The film has been helmed by Sudhir Mishra, who is known for hit films like Chameli, Calcutta Mail, Main Zinda Hoon, Inkaar among others and has Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Kapur has through his tweet praised Sudhir Mishra as he claimed that he's forever surprised with the films he makes as they have elements from many genres together.

Really looking forward to #SeriousMen men from the brilliant @IAmSudhirMishra who forever surprises with his films. Crossing genre’s with such ease @NetflixIndia @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/20AfbJP53j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 16, 2020

Written by Bhavesh Mandalia, the film is based on the 2010 novel of the same name which was written by Manu Joseph. The Nawazuddin starrer is all about an underachiever who tries to make it big in the city of dreams, Mumbai after discovering that his son is a boy-genius. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie will also feature Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Nassar in the lead roles.

The Netflix original movie is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film is jointly produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment. Moreover, this is the first time that Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Sudhir Mishra are working together for a movie. Serious Men marks the third collaboration of Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Netflix. His most famous collaborations with the streaming giant have been Sacred Games and the film, Raat Akeli Hai, both of which garnered him massive critical acclaim.

Here's the teaser of the film:

