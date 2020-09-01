Last Updated:

Shekhar Kapur Tweets About Making A Film On Amish Tripathi's Books; The Author Responds

Shekhar Kapur might soon make a new film based on Amish Tripathi's books if his Twitter conversation is to be believed. Take a look at the tweets

Written By
Tulip Roy
shekar kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently mentioned in a tweet that he would like to make a film based on author Amish Tripathi's books. The tweet was in response to a request by a fan of both Shekhar Kapur and Amish Tripathi on the social media platform. Take a look at the conversation and more updates on the news:

Shekhar Kapur's Twitter conversation

Recently, a fan put up an interesting request for filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Twitter. The tweet read  - '@shekharkapurcan u please make a triology based on@authoramish novels of ramayana' (sic). Shekhar Kapur responded to the fan request by mentioning he didn't mind. He wrote - 'If @authoramish agreed, I would happily do so' (sic). Take a look: 

Amish Tripathi replies

But the discussion didn't end there as author Amish Tripathi also responded to the tweet. He wrote - 'Let the discussions begin!'. Take a look:

Many fans also chimed in on the discussion. A few fans tweeted that the movie should be made in India and others came up with names of actors who they wish are a part of these films. One fan said - 'Finally some good news this year!!' (sic) and another fan wrote 'Hope this goes further' (sic). Take a look at fans' reaction: 

Shekar Kapur's work 

Shekar Kapur is a famous actor, director and producer. His first film was Masoom in 1983, where he showcased his directorial skills. Masoom went on to become a cult classic. The film also won the best movie award in Filmfare that year. After that, Shekar Kapur directed many movies. Here's a list of all the movies Shekar Kapur directed: 

  • 1987 - Mr. India
  • 1994 - Bandit Queen
  • 1998 - Elizabeth
  • 2002 - The Four Feathers
  • 2007 - Elizabeth: The Golden Age
  • 2008 - New York, I Love You

As an actor, Shekar Kapur was last seen in the 2018 film Vishwaroopam II as a raw agent. The film was written and directed by Kamal Haasan and was a sequel to Vishwaroopam (2013). The film reportedly grossed ₹19 crores in the first few days and was very successful. 

First Published:
