Shekhar Kapur Tweets About Making A Film On Amish Tripathi's Books; The Author Responds

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently mentioned in a tweet that he would like to make a film based on author Amish Tripathi's books. The tweet was in response to a request by a fan of both Shekhar Kapur and Amish Tripathi on the social media platform. Take a look at the conversation and more updates on the news:

Shekhar Kapur's Twitter conversation

@shekharkapur can u please make a triology based on @authoramish novels of ramayana — Sughosh Tadapatri (@SughoshTadapat3) August 29, 2020

Recently, a fan put up an interesting request for filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Twitter. The tweet read - '@shekharkapurcan u please make a triology based on@authoramish novels of ramayana' (sic). Shekhar Kapur responded to the fan request by mentioning he didn't mind. He wrote - 'If @authoramish agreed, I would happily do so' (sic). Take a look:

If @authoramish agreed, I would happily do so — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 29, 2020

Amish Tripathi replies

But the discussion didn't end there as author Amish Tripathi also responded to the tweet. He wrote - 'Let the discussions begin!'. Take a look:

Let the discussions begin! 😊 — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) August 30, 2020

Many fans also chimed in on the discussion. A few fans tweeted that the movie should be made in India and others came up with names of actors who they wish are a part of these films. One fan said - 'Finally some good news this year!!' (sic) and another fan wrote 'Hope this goes further' (sic). Take a look at fans' reaction:

Finally some good news this year!! — Arka Patra (@patra_arka) August 30, 2020

Imagine movies in series ,wow ✌️🚩🙏 — Divyansh (@Yo61398965) August 30, 2020

Hope this goes further .... — Sk (@Ksingsk66) August 30, 2020

It’d be awesome. 👏🏻👍🏻😁 — Raaj S. Jadaun 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@divyaraajsj) August 30, 2020

Shekar Kapur's work

Shekar Kapur is a famous actor, director and producer. His first film was Masoom in 1983, where he showcased his directorial skills. Masoom went on to become a cult classic. The film also won the best movie award in Filmfare that year. After that, Shekar Kapur directed many movies. Here's a list of all the movies Shekar Kapur directed:

1987 - Mr. India

1994 - Bandit Queen

1998 - Elizabeth

2002 - The Four Feathers

2007 - Elizabeth: The Golden Age

2008 - New York, I Love You

As an actor, Shekar Kapur was last seen in the 2018 film Vishwaroopam II as a raw agent. The film was written and directed by Kamal Haasan and was a sequel to Vishwaroopam (2013). The film reportedly grossed ₹19 crores in the first few days and was very successful.

Promo Pic Credit: Shekar Kapur's Instagram and Amish Tripathi's Twitter

